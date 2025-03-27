The HistoryMakers expands reach, preserving Black voices for future generations

The Brief Preserving Black History: Julieanna Richardson founded The HistoryMakers, the largest collection of Black oral histories in the U.S., capturing over 3,800 stories of influential figures in politics, art, science, and culture. National Recognition & Expansion: The archive is now housed in the Library of Congress and has expanded to 205 colleges and universities, ensuring students and researchers nationwide can access these invaluable narratives. A Living Legacy: The HistoryMakers continues to shape the future of Black history education, with Richardson herself now part of the archive, solidifying her impact on preserving and sharing these stories.



As Black history faces increasing challenges, one woman is working to ensure the stories of Black pioneers are never lost.

Julieanna Richardson, founder of The HistoryMakers, has created the largest collection of Black oral histories in the United States, capturing more than 3,800 stories from individuals who have shaped politics, art, science and culture.

Now, The HistoryMakers is expanding its reach, bringing these invaluable narratives to colleges and universities nationwide.

Mission to Preserve:

Since its founding 25 years ago, The HistoryMakers has worked to preserve the stories of Black Americans who have made an impact in their communities and beyond.

From civil rights leaders to groundbreaking artists, each interview provides a firsthand account of resilience, triumph and history.

Richardson, who launched the initiative with a deep commitment to storytelling, has watched The HistoryMakers grow into a national treasure. The collection has become a vital resource for researchers, students and educators.

Preserving History:

In addition to its expansion into academic institutions, The HistoryMakers is now housed at one of the country’s most prestigious institutions—the Library of Congress.

The digital archive is a permanent part of the National Archives’ collection, ensuring these voices will be preserved and accessible for generations to come.

This milestone solidifies The HistoryMakers as an irreplaceable historical resource, placed alongside other national treasures that shape America’s understanding of its history.

Expanding Access:

The stories collected in The HistoryMakers are not just for today—they will inform and inspire students for years to come.

"We’re now in 205 colleges and universities around the country, from HBCUs to small research institutions," said Richardson. "Here in Chicago, we’re in Chicago State, DePaul University, Northwestern, the University of Chicago, and Oakton Community College. We’re really excited about the potential, and we have both faculty fellows and students using it."

This expansion ensures future generations of students have access to the rich legacy of Black history and culture.

A Living Legacy:

The archive is more than a collection of historical interviews—it is a living testament to the impact of Black Americans throughout history.

Each story in the archive connects the past to the present and helps shape the future.

Richardson’s dedication to preserving these stories has made The HistoryMakers a leading force in the effort to protect Black history. Now, she herself has become part of the archive she built, ensuring her legacy will be remembered alongside those she has documented.

A New Chapter:

As the nation debates the role of Black history in education, The HistoryMakers remains a crucial resource, demonstrating that history is not just something to be taught—it is something to be lived, shared and preserved.

Richardson’s journey—from creating The HistoryMakers to becoming a HistoryMaker herself—adds a new chapter to the archive’s rich legacy.

With each new story told, The HistoryMakers is not just preserving the past but shaping the future of Black history education across the country.