Hit-and-run crash causes Jeep to flip on its side in Portage Park

A hit-and-run crash injured a man and flipped a Jeep on its side Tuesday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood.

A vehicle was driving westbound on Addison Street around 12:37 a.m. when it struck a Jeep going south on Austin Avenue, police said.

The Jeep flipped on its side and came to a stop after sliding into a parked car, according to officials. The 35-year-old man who was driving the Jeep suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The unidentified vehicle fled the scene after the crash. No images or description of the car has been given.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody.