Hit-and-run crash leaves 3 hurt in Chatham

Three people were hospitalized after a car crashed into their vehicle Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

The group was riding in a Jeep westbound on 79th Street around 9:52 p.m. when a gray BMW sedan that was driving north on Cottage Grove Avenue crashed into the back of their car, police said.

The BMW jumped a curb and crashed into the side of a restaurant before coming to a complete stop where the driver fled the scene, police said.

The driver of the Jeep and his two passengers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.