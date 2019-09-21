Hit-and-run driver ditches injured passenger, flees Antioch crash

A 29-year old man allegedly fled the scene of a single-vehicle crash Friday leaving his injured passenger in the road near suburban Antioch

About 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the crash in the 27900 block of West Wilmot Road and found a 38-year-old Silver Lake, Wisconsin woman in the road suffering from serious injuries, Lake County police said.

She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the man was driving a 2003 Kia Sorento west on Wilmot Road when he was unable to negotiate a curve in the road and crashed into a tree, police said.

He left the injured woman behind and fled, police said.

Officers were able to identify the driver as the 29-year-old, who is also from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, and he was found about 11 p.m. hiding in a garage in the 42300 block of Willow Street, about two miles from the crash, police said.

He was also taken to the hospital for treatment, and police said charges are likely to be filed against him once the the investigation concludes.