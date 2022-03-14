Hit-and-run DUI driver kills man in southern Arizona, sheriff's office says

article

A Pima County woman is behind bars after investigators say she was driving under the influence when she hit a pedestrian with her car, killing him.

On March 14 around 11:15 a.m., deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Mona Lisa and Ina roads for reports of someone being hit by a driver. Deputies say they found 24-year-old Robert King in the road and he died at the scene.

"The initial investigation revealed that a vehicle was seen with a male on top of the hood heading westbound from an apartment complex on Ina Road. Shortly thereafter, the victim fell

from the vehicle," said Deputy Marissa Hernandez with the sheriff's office.

The driver of the car is identified as 35-year-old Lia Lara. Deputies say she ran from the scene but was found at a gas station soon after.

Lara was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.

