Hit-and-run investigation in Evanston leads to arrests for unlawful use of a weapon, false 911 call

A hit-and-run investigation in Evanston led to the arrest of two people earlier this week.

At about 1:10 a.m. Monday, Evanston police responded to a hit-and-run in the 600 block of Oakton Street.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness that stated that the offending vehicle struck a street sign, and then fled the scene.

Officers located the damaged street sign, as well as a tree that appeared to have fresh damage.

The witness was also able to provide an offending vehicle description.

Officers searched the area, and located a vehicle in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue matching the vehicle description, a red 1987 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Two subjects were found near the vehicle, Renaldo Tillmon and Terry Ross. The vehicle allegedly had damage to the passenger side and windshield.

Tillmon was the registered owner of the Monte Carlo and was taken into custody for the hit-and-run investigation.

CREDIT: EVANSTON POLICE

Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a 9 mm Hi Point Model C9 handgun from the rear seat, police said.

Tillmon did not have a FOID card or Concealed Carry License.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

While Evanston police were investigating the hit-and-run, dispatch received a 911 call of an armed robbery in the area of Callan Avenue and Howard Street.

Police determined that the 911 call was a false call, and no armed robbery had taken place.

During the investigation, police determined the 911 call originated from Ross's cellphone, and he allegedly admitted to officers that he placed the call.

Tillmon, 42, of Champaign, Illinois was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a FOID card, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, one misdemeanor count of damage to city property and one petty offense of no valid insurance.

Tillmon received a $50,000 bond.

Ross, 41, of Evanston, was charged with disorderly conduct, and received a $25,000 bond.