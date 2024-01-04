Hobart crime: Narcotics and cash seized from man's home, police say

A 34-year-old Hobart man has been arrested after a collection of narcotics was seized from his home, according to police.

Last fall, the Lake County Sheriff's Department began investigating Matthew Michalak after receiving a tip about him. Investigators then learned that during a traffic stop in Nebraska in November, law enforcement seized $30,000 from him.

On Thursday morning, Lake County authorities executed a search warrant at his home in the 300 block of West 3rd Street in Hobart. Officers seized cocaine, hydrocodone, THC, and $12,000 in cash.

"This operation highlights the Lake County Regional Enforcement Team’s increased emphasis on identifying drug activity and acting quickly to help eliminate it in Lake County neighborhoods," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said in a statement. "We hope eliminating the source of these dangerous drugs can help reduce the number of overdoses and deaths due to drug use."

No further information was provided by police.