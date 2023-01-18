Hobart double murder: Family of shooting victims pleads for public's help in solving case

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a Hobart double homicide.

In November 2022, 19-year-old Nazirah Muhammad and 20-year-old Destiny Jackson were fatally shot while they slept in their apartment. Police believe the offender used a table to hoist themselves onto the women's second floor balcony, then gained entry through an unlocked sliding door.

Police say they've interviewed witnesses, combed through piles of evidence and are currently waiting for new forensic testing.

The girls' family members are beyond heartbroken at the circumstances.

"We need all your help. We need people to come forward. We need you all to turn this person in. We are broken," said Dominique Jackson, sister of Destiny.

"For the victimizer, you stole opportunity. You stole opportunity and you ain't God. It ain’t for you to judge that," said Kevin Muhammad, Nazirah’s father.

Chicago crisis responder Andrew Holmes, along with Chicago Crime Stoppers and the Hobart Police Department pooled all their resources to offer the reward.

Tips can be made anonymously to the Hobart Police Detective Division.