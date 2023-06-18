Hobart Fire Department dive team looking for female who may have drowned in Lake Robinson

Rescue divers were searching a suburban Chicago lake for a possible drowning victim on Sunday afternoon.

The Hobart Fire Department said that officers responded to Robinson Lake just before 1 p.m.

Witnesses told officers that a female went under the water, and officers went into the lake to search, but were not able to find her.

Hobart Fire Department dive team members, along with divers from other departments, are currently searching.

Representatives from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are also on scene.