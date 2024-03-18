Family escapes, dog dies in Hobart house fire

A fire broke out at a house in Hobart Sunday night, leaving a dog dead and a family displaced in northwest Indiana

The blaze started around 9 p.m. at a house on Wabash Street, according to the Hobart Fire Department. A dog died in the fire but the family was able to escape without suffering injuries.

Hobart fire officials credited "attentive parents and working smoke alarms" for the family's safe escape. The family found a temporary place to stay.

The fire departments of Gary, Lake Station and Portage assisted in the response.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was provided.