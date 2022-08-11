Hobart police search for 4 suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars from beauty store

article

The Hobart Police Department is searching for four female suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a beauty store.

The store is located in the 2300 block of East 81st Avenue.

According to police, between July 12 and July 26, three young females and one older female entered the beauty store, collected several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.

"For the most part, the female suspects are all wearing solid colors, please help identifying them, so we can see what they look like in Lake County Jail stripes," the police department said on Facebook.

If anyone has information on the suspects, you are asked to contact Detective Corporal Michael Mattel at (219) 942-4399 or by email at mmattel@cityofhobart.org.