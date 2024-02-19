Bond denied for men charged in attempted armed robbery in Hoffman Estates

article

Two suburban men were arrested in connection to an attempted armed robbery in Hoffman Estates last week.

Devin Loving, 18, and Semaji Bryant, 20, both of the 1900 block of Haddam Place in Hoffman Estates, were accused of trying to rob two victims two days apart.

Police say Loving robbed someone at gunpoint on Feb. 14 in the 2300 block of Hassell Road.

Both Loving and Bryant were arrested on Friday, Feb. 16, while attempting to rob someone else at the same location at 4:47 p.m.

Loving and Bryant were found a few blocks away from the crime scene in the 1900 block of Governors Lane. One of the suspects was arrested right away, while the other was taken into custody following a brief foot chase.

Two guns were recovered.

They were both charged with attempted robbery. Loving was charged with armed robbery in connection to the incident on Feb. 14.

Additional charged are pending. Bond was denied for both suspects.