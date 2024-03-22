Hoffman Estates fire leaves 3 hurt, including 2 firefighters

Two firefighters and a resident were injured in a fire Friday morning at a home in suburban Hoffman Estates.

Firefighters were called to the blaze around 6:15 a.m. at a single-family home in the 2000 block of Greens Court.

Residents evacuated the house prior to the fire department's arrival and no one else was found during a search of the home. A resident and two firefighters were injured in the blaze but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials estimate the building suffered roughly $620,000 in damage. Smoke detectors were operational inside, according to the Hoffman Estates Fire Department.

Several local fire departments assisted Hoffman Estates with putting out the blaze.