Shots fired during Hoffman Estates home invasion

Hoffman Estates police have launched an investigation after shots were fired during a home invasion in the northwest suburb.

Officers received a report of a home invasion around 10 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Kettering Road. Upon arrival, police saw evidence of forced entry on the front door and bullet holes in the drywall of the residence.

Police said no one was hurt in the home invasion and that the suspects likely knew the residents who were targeted.

The three male suspects wore hoodies and ski masks with one of them carrying a handgun. They were last seen running northbound away from the home, police said.

Anyone with information on the home invasion is asked to call Hoffman Estates police at (847) 781-2800.