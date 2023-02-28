Holcomb concerned over shipment of Ohio train derailment waste materials to Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb isn't happy with the federal government's decision to ship hazardous materials from the Ohio train derailment to the Hoosier state.

The Environmental Protection Agency says about 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site and is being sent to five different locations, only one being in-state.

Over the weekend, shipments were taken to Michigan and Texas, and more materials are now in route to an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana — about 40 miles west of Indianapolis.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In a statement released on Tuesday, Gov. Holcomb blasted the decision, citing a lack of communication and saying he learned "third hand" about plans to transport materials to his state.

His statement continues in part: "The materials should go to the nearest facilities, not moved from the far eastern side of Ohio to the far western side of Indiana. I have made a request to speak to the administrator to discuss this matter. I want to know exactly what precautions will be taken in the transport and disposition of the materials."

Debora Shore is the EPA’s Region 5 Administrator.

"The addition of these disposal locations gets us closer to having enough capacity to finish the clean-up and to get all the waste out of East Palestine as quickly as possible," Shore said.

Meanwhile, Congress is planning hearings on the spill and the CEO of Norfolk Southern will be asked to testify.