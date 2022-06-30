Holiday travel rush begins as Chicago airports brace for busiest weekend in years

Thursday kicked off the busiest time period for Chicago air travel since the pandemic started.

Many passengers at O’Hare Airport added a few extra days to their weekend, saying they are eager to get away.

Aviation officials said there’s a 17 percent increase in travel at O’Hare over last year and a nearly 37 percent increase at Midway Airport.

That means everything will take longer, getting boarding passes, checking bags, going through security and just getting to the airport with construction on the roads and at the terminal, especially Terminal 5, where international flights arrive.

Pickups and drop-offs are limited.

If you fly, you are advised to plan to arrive at least two hours early for your flight.

Travelers are going on vacations and visiting family for the Fourth of July. It’s a popular weekend for driving, too.

It could even be record-setting, even with the high price of gasoline.