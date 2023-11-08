Hollywood strike progress hindered by controversial 'zombie-clause'

After more than 115 days on-strike the actors union is getting closer to reaching a deal with Hollywood studios, but a so-called "zombie-clause" is holding things up.

The clause has nothing to do with zombies but everything to what happens to an actor's image and likeness after they've died.

This week, Hollywood studios presented what they called their "last, best and final offer." But it featured artificial intelligence (A.I.) clauses that would allow them to scan actors and potentially recreate their image and voice without their consent once they're dead.

The actors' union rejected the offer and the studios said they're willing to make some changes to their A.I. clauses.

Miranda Banks, department chair of Film, Television and Media Studies at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, provides more insight on this latest sticking point.

"In the case of many stars, we’ve actually seen these kinds of clauses go forward and these kinds of uses come up, but where this is going to be particularly significant is for journeyman actors, actors of every stripe. Not just for the A-listers who may have very clear understandings of their use for their rights, their voice, their name in perpetuity, but for all actors to have those kinds of rights clear and clarified for them," Banks said.

A SAG-AFTRA rally at Federal Plaza in Chicago will last until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.