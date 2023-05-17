Hollywood writer's strike reaches Chicago, demands of higher pay and AI provisions

The Hollywood writer's strike has arrived in Chicago.

The Chicago Federation of Labor and the Writer's Guild of America held a rally outside NBC Tower on Wednesday.

The writers are demanding higher pay, a stable pay structure, and provisions regarding artificial intelligence in their contracts. They marched in solidarity with their counterparts in California.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The Writer's Guild of America East represents almost 100 writers in the Chicago area, while the national organization consists of approximately 11,000 writers.