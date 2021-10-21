Holy Trinity High School student is a finalist in 'Shark Tank-style' competition

A 17-year-old from Holy Trinity High School is a finalist in what's being called a "Shark Tank-style" competition.

The Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge is a high-stakes business plan and pitch competition among students worldwide.

Madelyn Jackson's idea is an app to help parents and guardians better communicate with kids with autism.

She said she got the idea after seeing the struggles that her classmates with autism experienced daily.

The competition, created by Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, challenges young people to identify a problem and solution that could positively impact the world. The grand prize is $10,000.

Jackson was one of three finalists who gave their final pitch Thursday evening.

A winner has not yet been announced.