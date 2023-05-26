Homan Square shooting leaves man wounded

A man was shot in the leg Friday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The 21-year-old man walked into Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

The shooting allegedly took place around 12:17 a.m. in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim refused to give any other details about the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.