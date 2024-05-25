'Home Alone' house in north suburbs hits market: 'Own a piece of cinematic history'

article

The north suburban home that was made famous after being featured in the "Home Alone" film is now on the market.

"It's a chance to own a piece of cinematic history and create lasting memories within its iconic walls," the listing reads.

The property is located at 671 Lincoln Avenue in Winnetka and has a price tag of $5,250,000, according to the listing from Coldwell Banker Realty on Zillow.

Built in 1921, the home was fully renovated and expanded in 2018, according to the listing agency.

"The current owners took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home's most memorable and recognizable spaces," the listing reads.

The home has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and also has a fully-equipped gym, an indoor sports court, a wet bar and a state-of-the-art movie theater, among several other amenities.

The property was listed in May of 2011 and was sold in March of 2012 for $1,585,000. It was re-listed on Friday, May 24.

To learn more about the home, or to see the listing, follow this link.