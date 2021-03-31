Company brings chicken therapy to senior living community

The pandemic had an undeniable emotional impact on senior citizens isolated from family and friends for a year.

But a new program in Wisconsin is bringing some fluffy comfort to nursing home residents.

While many have been cooped up due to COVID-19, these chickens are out of the hen house to help with just that.

A Wisconsin home care company is bringing chicken therapy to a senior living community.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Experts says chickens offer therapeutic benefits, especially for those dealing with anxiety, depression or dementia.

Advertisement

This is especially important as many elderly residents were isolated during the pandemic.

And the residents were anything but "chicken" to hold one.

Those who participated felt fresh and fluffed thanks to the comfort of the chickens.