Home invaders rob South Side apartments 3 days in a row: police

Police are warning South Siders of three back-to-back days of home invasions and robberies in the Douglas area.

In each instance, multiple men enter unlocked apartments and confront the occupants while implying to have a handgun, Chicago police said. They leave after stealing property.

The home invasions happened:

about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 9 in the 400 block of East 32nd Street;

about 5:45 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 400 block of East 33rd Street; and

about 11:20 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 500 block of East 33rd Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.