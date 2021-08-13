Homeland Security issues terrorism threat alert ahead of 9/11

Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the department says it continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula recently released its first English-language copy of Inspire magazine in over four years, which demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire U.S.-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences.

The department is also concerned about upcoming religious holidays that could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence.

The threat bulletin will expire on Nov. 11, 2021, which is Veterans Day.

It warns that the threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences.

The bulletin says that potential terrorists are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity.

The treats could be increased by the impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.