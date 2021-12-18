Homeless man accused of robbing Naperville Dollar Store at knifepoint

article

Bond has been set for a homeless man who is accused of robbing a Naperville Dollar Tree store at knifepoint Thursday.

Melvin Lewis, 44, has been charged with armed robbery.

Just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Naperville officers responded to the Dollar Tree store located at 1550 N. Route 59 for a report of an armed robbery.

According to authorities, a man wearing a surgical mask, who was later identified as Lewis, approached the register with several items. His purchase was declined, and at that point, he allegedly displayed a silver knife and demanded money from the cash register.

The cashier then gave Lewis about $60 from the register.

Lewis then allegedly fled the scene.

At that time, the cashier called 911.

While investigating the robbery, authorities identified Lewis as the suspect. He was taken into custody Friday at a nearby hotel where he was living.

"Crimes like this are senseless and put our community at risk," Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said. "We will continue to vigorously investigate crimes such as this and hold those responsible accountable."

A judge set bond at $1.5 million for Lewis.

Lewis’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10.