Homeless man charged after allegedly shooting a moving vehicle during road rage incident in Glen Ellyn

Bond has been set at $1 million for a homeless man who is charged with shooting a moving vehicle on Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn.

Carols Pagan, 25, has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Friday at about 5:21 a.m., Glen Ellyn police officers responded to a call of shots fired near Roosevelt Road and Lambert Road, DuPage County officials said.

Following an investigation, authorities say the victim was traveling westbound on Roosevelt Road near FInley Road when a small black pick-up trick driven by Pagan allegedly cut him off.

The victim then allegedly drove around Pagan. Once Pagan was behind the victim, Pagan allegedly rear ended the victim, which caused damage to both vehicles.

Pagan then allegedly passed the victim and positioned his truck in front of the victim, authorities said.

Pagan then slowed down to a stop, put his truck in reverse and backed into the victim's vehicle.

The two vehicles continued to drive down Roosevelt Road.

Once the two vehicles were near Park Boulevard, Pagan allegedly fired multiple shots out of the rear window of the truck at the victim's car, striking the vehicle on the front hood, front grill and on the roof.

At about 5:38 a.m., officers located Pagan near the corner of Roosevelt Road and Lambert Road where he was taken into custody without incident.

Pagan’s next court date is scheduled for June 28.