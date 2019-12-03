Homeless man found dead in Kennedy Expressway underpass

article

A homeless man was found dead in a tent Tuesday under the Kennedy Expressway in Bucktown on the North Side.

Someone bringing food to a man in his 60s called 911 after finding the man unresponsive, Chicago police said.

Paramedics arrived about 1:10 a.m. to the underpass in the 1700 block of West Armitage Avenue and found the man in a camping tent, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The witness told investigators he saw the man alive the day before at 9 a.m. when he last brought him food, police said.

Police said there was no reason to suspect foul play.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details.