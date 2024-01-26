Homeless man found guilty of sexually assaulting woman near Illinois Prairie Path in 2018

article

A jury has found a homeless man guilty this week of sexually assaulting a woman near the Illinois Prairie Path in 2018.

Following a three-day trial, 44-year-old Robert Davison was found guilty on Thursday of twelve counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful restraint.

According to prosecutors, at about 12:30 a.m. on May 18, 2018, Wheaton police officers were notified of someone screaming for help near the PADS Shelter.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with dirt on her face and scratches and cuts to her upper body.

While investigating, authorities learned that Davison approached the victim near the Illinois Prairie Path and demanded sex from her.

When she declined, Davison dragged her into a wooded area by her hair and sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, Davison fled the area.

Two days later, Davison was taken into custody. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since May 21, 2018.

"Survivors of sexual assaults face a long, difficult road to recovery," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The physical and emotional damage inflicted upon them can leave survivors to suffer not only at the time of the assault, but possibly for years to come. I wish the survivor in this case the best and it is my hope that Mr. Davison’s guilty verdict will provide her some measure of solace as she moves on from this horrible assault."

Davison's next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.