Driver killed, 3 other hospitalized in Homer Glen head-on crash

An 18-year-old girl was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Will County Wednesday night.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a head-on collision at 11:40 p.m. in the 17000 block of South Cedar Road in Homer Glen.

A 42-year-old Lockport woman was driving a Nissan SUV southbound on Ceder Road and crossed over the center line.

The Nissan collided with a Dodge sedan driven by an 18-year-old Lockport woman who was traveling northbound.

The second crash occurred a short time later. A Cadillac with two occupants was traveling northbound on Cedar Road and the driver couldn't see the crash. By the time the driver saw the two vehicles she couldn't stop and rear ended the Dodge.

Deputies say the Cadillac slid into a ditch. The female driver of the Cadillac and her husband were transported to Silver Cross Hospital where they were treated and released with minor injuries.

The 18-year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Homer Township Fire extricated the driver of the Nissan, and she was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where she remains in critical condition.