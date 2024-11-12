Expand / Collapse search

Homer Glen parents face charges following daughter's death

By FOX 32 News
Published  November 12, 2024 9:24pm CST
Homer Glen
The parents of a two-year-old have been charged in her death.

WILL COUNTY - A 2-year-old Homer Glen girl is dead and her parents are now charged in the death.

Edward Weiher, 49, faces drug and endangerment charges after his daughter died last week. The girl's mother is also charged.

The Homer Glen Patch reports the home was filthy, with urine and feces on the floor. Investigators also found heroin and cocaine inside, as well as the overdose drug Narcan.

Weiher is due in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Thursday.