Homer Glen parents face charges following daughter's death

A 2-year-old Homer Glen girl is dead and her parents are now charged in the death.

Edward Weiher, 49, faces drug and endangerment charges after his daughter died last week. The girl's mother is also charged.

The Homer Glen Patch reports the home was filthy, with urine and feces on the floor. Investigators also found heroin and cocaine inside, as well as the overdose drug Narcan.

Weiher is due in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Thursday.