Homer Glen puts pause on license plate readers after residents voice concern

A suburban town is putting a license plate reader system on hold.

The Homer Glen Village Board voted back in January to add 10 of the cameras on some major roadways to help solve crimes.

However, installation delays and concerns from residents is putting it on pause.

Officials say people are concerned about having their privacy invaded.

So, before the cameras go up, the village will do some research on whether to continue with the program.