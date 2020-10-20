Homes burglarized in Logan Square: police

Two homes were burglarized in October in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, someone broke into a residence through an opened side window and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened about 3:15 a.m. Oct. 8 in the 2700 block of North Whipple Street and about 1:55 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 2700 block of North Kimball Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.