Homes burglarized on the Far South Side

Three homes were burglarized in June in Far South Side neighborhoods.

In each incident someone kicked in the rear or side door of a home and took property, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened:

Between 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 19 in the 11000 block of South Green Street;

About 9 a.m. June 26 in the 10500 block of South Union Avenue; and

About 9 a.m. June 26 in the 10800 block of South Parnell Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Chicago police at 312-747-8273.