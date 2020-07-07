Homes burglarized on the Far South Side
CHICAGO - Three homes were burglarized in June in Far South Side neighborhoods.
In each incident someone kicked in the rear or side door of a home and took property, Chicago police said.
The burglaries happened:
- Between 3 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 19 in the 11000 block of South Green Street;
- About 9 a.m. June 26 in the 10500 block of South Union Avenue; and
- About 9 a.m. June 26 in the 10800 block of South Parnell Avenue.
Anyone with information should call Chicago police at 312-747-8273.