Homes burglarized on the Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of a string of burglaries reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident someone broke into residences through the front door and stole property, Chicago police said in community alert.

The burglaries happened:

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 6000 block of North Jersey Avenue;

Between 4 p.m. and 7:25 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 4600 block of West Peterson Avenue;

About 10:15 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 4200 block of West High Bridge Lane;

About 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 5700 block of North Kostner Avenue; and

Between 2 p.m. Dec. 26 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 6100 block of North Keystone Avenue.

In the burglary on Kostner Avenue, suspects are seen fleeing in a white 4-door vehicle with Texas license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.