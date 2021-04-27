Homes burglarized on the Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Two homes were burglarized in April on the Northwest Side.
In each incident someone forced open the front door of a residence and searched for valuables before fleeing in a white newer model Volkswagen Passat, Chicago police said.
The burglaries happened between noon and 1:30 p.m. April 24 in the 7600 block of West Talcott Avenue and about 4:40 p.m. April 25 in the 6200 block of North Lemont Avenue, police said.
Police believe three males are involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.