Homes burglarized on the Northwest Side: police

Two homes were burglarized in April on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone forced open the front door of a residence and searched for valuables before fleeing in a white newer model Volkswagen Passat, Chicago police said.

The burglaries happened between noon and 1:30 p.m. April 24 in the 7600 block of West Talcott Avenue and about 4:40 p.m. April 25 in the 6200 block of North Lemont Avenue, police said.

Police believe three males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.