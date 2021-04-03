Hometown police officer killed while investigating accident

A Hometown police officer was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday morning.

The officer, a 34-year veteran of the department, was struck by the vehicle about 3:10 a.m. while investigating a separate DUI crash in the 9000 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Hometown Chief of Police Louis Dominguez.

The driver was taken into custody, Dominguez said.

The Hometown Police Department is being assisted by the Illinois State Police, Cook County Sheriff, Oak Lawn Police and Evergreen Park Police.

Further information was not immediately available.

At the request of the family the name is being withheld, authorities said.