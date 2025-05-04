Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior killed in early morning Calumet City crash: officials

The Brief An 18-year-old Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior, Tom Mya Lyons, died after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Calumet City. The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the Sibley Boulevard ramp to northbound I-94; the cause has not been released. The high school confirmed Lyons' death in a letter to families and is providing on-campus support for students and staff.



An 18-year-old Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior died following a crash early Sunday in Calumet City, according to authorities.

What we know:

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the Sibley Boulevard ramp to northbound Interstate 94, Illinois State Police said.

One person was transported to an area hospital, where they later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed the victim was an 18-year-old woman.

The high school confirmed the woman was a senior student, 18-year-old Tom Mya Lyons, and shared news of her death in a letter to students, staff and families.

What they're saying:

The letter from the high school reads in part:

"Dear HF Family,

"Today is a very sad day for the HF community as we grieve the loss of senior Tom Mya Lyons who died early this morning in a car crash.

"With permission from Tom Mya's mother, we are sharing this news with the HF family to assure you are aware of this tragic loss as well as the support available for students and staff.

"Each of us will react to Tom Mya's death in our own way, and we need to be respectful of each other. Feeling sad is a normal response to any loss. Some of us may not have known her very well and may not be as affected, while others may experience a great deal of sadness. Her death may also bring about feelings in those who have lost loved ones. These feelings of sadness, confusion, even possibly anger may come in waves now and moving forward.

"We have members of the Crisis Team available to help our students and staff deal with this sad loss. Support will be available in each of Tom Mya's classes on Monday and Tuesday. There also will be designated spaces in north and south buildings for crisis team members to meet with students…

"We extend our deepest condolences to Tom Mya's family. Our hearts go out to them as they cope with this tragic loss. It is in difficult times like this that the HF family comes together to support each other. We are here for you.

"Sincerely,

"Dr. Scott Wakeley, Superintendent

"Dr. Clinton Alexander, Principal"

What's next:

Details about the cause of the crash have not been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.