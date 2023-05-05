Homewood-Flossmoor High School students disappointed as some miss out on prom due to venue issues

article

Some students at Homewood-Flossmoor High School are outraged that they will not be going to prom due to venue issues.

The school said that it was only able to secure a smaller venue due to the sale of the larger event space it anticipated having for this year's prom.

According to the Homewood-Flossmoor's principal, Dr. Clinton Alexander, in 2020, the school canceled its venue contract due to COVID concerns. The venue's management agreed at the school's request to carry the deposit it made for that prom over to a future event.

For prom in 2021, Homewood-Flossmoor's prom was canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases and held an outdoor on-campus event in place of the prom.

In May 2022, the venue was not available due to scheduling issues, so the school hosted prom at the Field Museum, with the intent of using the initial contract for 2023.

The management company then sold the larger event space, however, the company said it could still host this year's prom, but in a smaller space.

By the time the school was made aware of the sale, Alexander said all the spaces that could accommodate a prom of Homewood-Flossmoor's size were booked.

Alexander said the school told students that the prom would likely sell out and that they should get their tickets as soon as they went on sale on March 27.

According to the school, it accommodated 650 students for Saturday's prom and said that typically 725 students attend.

The school said it has made tickets available to all seniors who didn't originally have a ticket. A handful of junior students remain on a waitlist for tickets.