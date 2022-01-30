HOMICIDE: 23-year-old man shot in head in Marquette Park

A 23-year-old man is dead after he was found shot in the head in Marquette Park Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a person down in the 6400 block of S. St. Louis just after 1 a.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Upon arrival, officers found the man with a gunshot would to the back of the head.

He was pronounced dead from the injury.

Advertisement

No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.