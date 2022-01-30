HOMICIDE: 23-year-old man shot in head in Marquette Park
MARQUETTE PARK - A 23-year-old man is dead after he was found shot in the head in Marquette Park Sunday.
Police said officers responded to a person down in the 6400 block of S. St. Louis just after 1 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found the man with a gunshot would to the back of the head.
He was pronounced dead from the injury.
No one is in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.