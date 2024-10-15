Homicide investigation launched after 61-year-old found dead

Chicago police launched a homicide investigation after a 61-year-old man was found dead Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers found the man unresponsive around noon in the 7100 block of South East End Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not yet been released. Police have not revealed any details about the man's injuries or where the body was found.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are leading the investigation.