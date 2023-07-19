Homicide investigation underway after 77-year-old woman found dead in Burbank home

A woman was found dead inside her home in Burbank Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:44 p.m., Burbank police responded to a call for a well-being check in the 8500 block of South Normandy Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased woman in the residence.

The woman has not yet been identified, but police confirm she is 77 years old.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a homicide.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.