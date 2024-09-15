Homicide investigation underway after man shot while sitting inside car on West Side: police

A homicide investigation is underway on the city's West Side after a man was shot while sitting inside a car Saturday night.

At about 11:13 p.m., a 27-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when someone fired shots from a blue sedan.

The man was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.