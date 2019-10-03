Hondas stolen from Belmont Cragin: police

article

Chicago police are searching for a person who stole several Honda vehicles last month from Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The suspect mostly steals older model Hondas, including Accords, CRVs and Civics, Chicago police said. The thefts occurred at all hours of the day between Sept. 5 and Sept. 30 in:

The 5700 block of West Barry Avenue;

The 4900 block of West Altgeld Street;

The 5200 block of West Drummond Place;

The 5700 block of West Barry Avenue;

The 5300 block of West Wellington Avenue; and

The 4800 block of West Barry Avenue.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-7447-8263.