Honoring a Chicago icon: Dr. Lou Della Evans Reid’s lasting legacy

The Brief Dr. Lou Della Evans Reid, gospel legend and co-founder of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, is being honored ahead of her 95th birthday. She’s in hospice after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis but says she feels no pain and is at peace. Four hundred guests, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, will attend Wednesday night’s celebration.



Dr. Lou Della Evans Reid is being honored as a gospel legend in Chicago after more than 70 years of directing church choirs.

Reid, the last surviving co-founder of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church at 45th Street and Princeton Avenue, was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In her own words: "It’s all right."

On Wednesday night, the 94-year-old will be honored ahead of her 95th birthday.

What we know:

Reid helped establish Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, which rose to national prominence in the 1970s and 1980s under her brother, Pastor Clay Evans.

The church was among the first in Chicago to broadcast weekly nationally syndicated radio and television services.

Its 300-member choir has drawn Christians and music lovers from around the world.

Reid has led choirs and mentored singers and directors in Chicago for more than seven decades. Her work is now archived in the Chicago Public Library system.

Last month, Reid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She declined surgery and is now in hospice care at home.

"I want you to know and I want everybody else to know that I don't have pain. I'm not sad that I don't have cancer. This is what God, that's His problem. I gave it to Him. But I don't feel no signs of cancer," she said.

What's next:

Reid’s birthday celebration begins Wednesday night, with 400 guests expected to attend, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, clergy and former choir members.