Hooters' Wings for the Kids program helps out West Side school

Hooters girls visited a West Side school Tuesday bearing gifts as part of the Hooter’s Wings for the Kids program.

It’s a partnership born of a friendship between the founders of Holy Family Ministry School, and Chicagoland Hooters.

"So throughout the month of February, every Tuesday, one third of our wings proceeds go to the school," said Tiffany Gabriel, who works at the Hooters in Orland Park.

Since the program started in 1992, total donations are nearing the $1 million mark, Gabriel said.

Kaylan Rodriguez, who works at the Countryside location says the partnership doesn’t stop there.

"So I have volunteered to color with the kids, read books with the kids, it’s really nice that Hooters gives us these opportunities, so we can get out into the community and make a difference," Rodriguez said.

The CEO of Holy Family Cheryl Collins called the annual donations amazing.

"Every year we get a check from Hooters that allows us to buy technical tools for the students, books and text books, even opportunities for field trips for the children," Collins said. "So we’re really grateful for the partnership."

Anyone who eats at one of the 11 Chicagoland Hooters on Tuesdays in February will see table tents encouraging them to order wings, and help the school, which is located in the Homan Square neighborhood.