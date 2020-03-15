Horseshoe Hammond Casino to close as Indiana officials shut down gaming operations

article

Following the mandated closure of casinos in Illinois, the Indiana Gaming Commission announced Sunday that they were suspending all gaming and racing operations for at least two weeks in the face of coronavirus.

The Horseshoe Hammond Casino, operated by Caesars Entertainment, is one of the 12 casinos that will be forced to close its doors, according to a statement released by the casino.

“This decision is a precautionary measure,” the statement said. “The health and safety of our team members and guests are always a priority.”

The closure goes into effect at 6 a.m. Monday and will last for two weeks, the statement said.

The call comes two days after gambling regulators in Illinois made a similar decision to suspend gambling for two weeks.