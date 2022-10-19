Hospitalized babies at Advocate Children's Hospital dress up for Halloween

article

Are you ready to see the cutest babies ever!?

Advocate Children's Hospital's tiniest patients dressed up for their first ever Halloween!

According to the hospital, the parents of the hospitalized preemies were invited to dress up their babies in a costume and photograph them as part of a social media contest.

The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite costume by ‘liking’ the photos on Facebook.

The photo with the most reactions by noon on Friday, Oct. 28 will win a prize.