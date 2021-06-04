Hot Chicago weekend ahead as temps will be in the 90s

As the weekend kicks off, Chicago’s scorching heat is back in effect.

On Friday, thousands of people were along Michigan Avenue enjoying the warm temperatures.

Folks dressed in shorts and t-shirts were relaxing at Millennium Park, while many others were seen having a bite to eat at nearby restaurants.

Sidney Knox was out helping people cool off. He was selling water and Gatorade.

Daniel Lemay and his daughter, Jinayah, love the warm weather. They also have a full weekend itinerary planned.

"We’ll probably go to the Shedd Aquarium tomorrow, we got a lot of outside activities so we’re ready for it," Lemay said.

With 90 degree temps, it is the first weekend where Chicago beaches will likely be packed.

"I have air conditioning in my car, but honestly I couldn’t event feel it," a mother of two visiting from Ohio said.

It is also the perfect weather for kids to swim at their neighborhood pool, however, park district pools outside are currently closed.

The outdoor pool at Fuller park has been shut down for some time following COVID. A longtime resident of that area says the pool and park are normally packed with people.

A spokesperson for the Park District said indoor pools are currently open and the park district hopes to reopen outdoor pools by June 25th.

Chicago beaches are open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.