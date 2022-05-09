'Hot in a hurry': Chicagoans relish in summer-like weather

Last week, Chicagoans had their raincoats on. This week, no coats are needed at all!

It’s been a quick switch in weather statewide. It's a welcome change for many, but some are saying it’s too fast.

Monday was a beautiful day to go for a walk or even — the beach!

It was a little breezy by the lakefront, but that is not stopping people from soaking up the sun and putting the six months of winter behind them.

On the Lakefront Trail near DuSable Harbor, there were bicyclists, dog walkers and lots of smiles.

We found folks happy to be out and looking forward to the serious heat that's coming later this week.

"It got hot in a hurry. I like it when it's like this nice, 75 temperature, for sure. This is a nice-good medium. When it gets really hot, it's gonna be interesting for sure, especially when you get closer to the buildings in the center of the city," said Marian Knotts.

"It's beautiful weather today. The birds are chirping, people are smiling, so I can't complain," said Amir Abedrabo.

"What's really beautiful about this city is when it’s nice out, you can come outside and see so many different people from different walks of life and everyone is so happy because its finally nice out," said Whitney Nebolisa.