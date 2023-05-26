House burns in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

Crews were battling a house fire on Chicago's South Side Friday afternoon.

Flames could be seen shooting out of a home located at 12040 S Lafayette Ave. in the city's West Pullman neighborhood.

One person was injured in the fire, but it's not considered serious, fire officials said.

West Pullman house fire | CFD

There is no word on how the blaze started.

No further details were immediately available.